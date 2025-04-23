GCWUF Celebrates World Book & Copyright Day
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) celebrated the World Book and Copyright Day 2025 with a vibrant array of intellectually rich and culturally engaging activities.
Speaking at a book day function, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen said that books are not mere words rather they reflect civilizations as reading breathes life into thought.
She stressed the need of cultivating a strong reading culture, encouraging critical thought and preserving cultural identity through literature.
She said that though technology enhances learning, yet it cannot replace the timeless value of books.
She urged the integration of literature with local languages to protect identity and heritage.
She also praised GCWUF Librarian Ms. Misbah Bashir and library Committee led by Dr. Saima Akram for successfully organizing the event with thoughtful planning and execution.
Dr Kanwal Ameen also launched DSpace, GCWUF’s digital repository which would help archive and showcase the university’s research and creative works. It would also be a forward-looking step toward academic digitization and global accessibility.
Later a symbolic awareness walk was also arranged. Pro-Vice Chancellor GCWUF Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli let it while heads of various departments, coordinators and students participated.
They were holding banners and placards inscribed with “the revival of book culture in everyday spaces”.
The university also arranged, “Meet the Authors/Poets”, “Users’ Expectations from libraries in an AI-Driven World”, “a Quiz Competition on books and literary knowledge”, “Stamp Exhibition” and “Author Tribute Ceremony”.
