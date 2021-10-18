GCWUF completes automation of its library

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has completed automation of its library to facilitate its students as well as faculty members at maximum extent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has completed automation of its library to facilitate its students as well as faculty members at maximum extent.

During a formal ceremony, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq remarked that adoption of technology was the need of modern era. She expressed pleasure on up-gradation of GCWUF library as per requirements of emerging trends in the field of technology.

She hoped that in future, library staff would work hard and achieve sustainable goals for the development of this institute.

Meanwhile, GCWUF Librarian Ms. Misbah Bashir said that KOHA management software was installed in the GCWUF library which was the first automated library with KOHA in Faisalabad.

She said that library automation was the general term for Information & Communications Technologies (ICT) that were used to replace manual systems in the library.

She explained the automation in details and said the GCWUF had dire need of automation in order to obtain increased operational efficiencies in addition to improve the quality, speed, and effectiveness of services.

The automation system will also help GCWUF library to provide users-oriented services and improve access to resources on other networks and systems, including the web, she added.

It would also provide new services not hitherto possible, she said and added that it would improve the management of their physical and financial resources besides facilitating wider access to information for their clients as well as wider dissemination of their information products and services.

The automation system would also help to enable the library users to participate in resource-sharing library networks and rapid communication with other libraries, she added.

GCWUF Registrar, Director Academics, Treasurer GCWUF, Director IT Services, Patronin Chief LLA Faisalabad, and librarians of various universities and colleges of the cityand members of library committee were present on the occasion.