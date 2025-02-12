GCWUF convocation on Feb 21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will organise its 5th convocation here on February 21, 2025.

A spokesperson said here on Wednesday that registration of university graduates for participation in the convocation has been started which would continue till February 17.

Students would have to participate in the rehearsal scheduled to be organized one day before the convocation.

The graduates of PhD sessions 2017-2020 and 2020-2023, MS/MPhil session 2022-2024, ADP/Bed session 2022-2024 and BS session 2020-2024 would be granted their degrees during the convocation which would be held in GCWUF Jinnah Hall, spokesperson added.