UrduPoint.com

GCWUF Convocation To Be Held On 23rd

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

GCWUF convocation to be held on 23rd

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The third convocation of the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will be held here on June 23.

A GCWUF spokesperson said on Tuesday that governor Punjab would likely to address the convocation as the chancellor of women university and in this connection arrangements had been completed.

During the convocation, the chancellor would also award degrees and medals to the position holders of the university.

The students were directed to get their registration for obtaining their degreesand a full dress rehearsal would be held here on June 22, the spokespersonadded.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Governor Punjab June Women Government

Recent Stories

Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-final ..

Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-finals of UEFA Nations League

2 minutes ago
 NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea a ..

NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea as a &#039;tropical cyclone Cat ..

2 minutes ago
 DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission sub ..

DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission substations from January to April ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications Wo ..

Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications World 2024

31 minutes ago
 Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlN ..

Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlNeyadi set to be held in Ras Al ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.