GCWUF convocation to be held on 23rd

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The third convocation of the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will be held here on June 23.

A GCWUF spokesperson said on Tuesday that governor Punjab would likely to address the convocation as the chancellor of women university and in this connection arrangements had been completed.

During the convocation, the chancellor would also award degrees and medals to the position holders of the university.

The students were directed to get their registration for obtaining their degreesand a full dress rehearsal would be held here on June 22, the spokespersonadded.