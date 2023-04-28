UrduPoint.com

GCWUF Cultivates Wheat Crop On Experimental Basis

April 28, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) cultivated wheat crops on experimental basis over five acres at the new campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq did harvesting of the crop here on Friday.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli, Registrar Asif A Malik, Treasurer Ansar Mughal, head of Botany department Dr Abida Kausar and others were also present.

She appreciated efforts of the horticulture department of the varsity and said that more land would be brought under wheat crop cultivation the next year.

The VC also reviewed various ongoing uplift works at the new campus and issueddirections to quarters concerned.

