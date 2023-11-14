Open Menu

GCWUF Dept Accredited

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

GCWUF dept accredited

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Department of food Science and Technology of Government College Women University, Faisalabad, was accredited with National Agriculture education Accreditation Council (NAEAC).

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zile Huma Nazli handed over the accreditation certificate to head of Department Food Science and Technology, Prof Dr Ayesha Samin here on Tuesday.

The accreditation team after complete inspection of all degree programs, faculty profile, publications, completed and ongoing projects, scholarships for students accorded approval for issuing accreditation certificates to the department.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Education Agriculture Women All Government

Recent Stories

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming ..

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming UK's foreign minister

14 minutes ago
 Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

2 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

2 hours ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

2 hours ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

3 hours ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

6 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

17 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

17 hours ago
 Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan