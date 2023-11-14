GCWUF dept accredited

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Department of food Science and Technology of Government College Women University, Faisalabad, was accredited with National Agriculture education Accreditation Council (NAEAC).

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zile Huma Nazli handed over the accreditation certificate to head of Department Food Science and Technology, Prof Dr Ayesha Samin here on Tuesday.

The accreditation team after complete inspection of all degree programs, faculty profile, publications, completed and ongoing projects, scholarships for students accorded approval for issuing accreditation certificates to the department.