GCWUF Distributes Christmas Gifts Among Christian Employees

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) distributed cash gifts among its Christian employees to mark the Christmas season.

In this connection, a gift distribution ceremony was also organized by Directorate of Student Affairs GCWUF in a gesture of inclusivity and solidarity with Christian community in addition to showcasing the university's commitment to promoting equality and celebrating diversity in this institute.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen while addressing the ceremony highlighted the essence of humanity and unity as cornerstones of Pakistan’s spirit.

She said that the white stripe on our national flag symbolized the equal rights of non-Muslim citizens. Pakistan belonged to them just as much as it did to us, she said, adding that the minorities had the right to live freely and practice their faith without any hindrance.

She urged the community to rise above divisions of race and creed. She also stressed the need to stand united as equal citizens and share in each other’s joys and sorrows.

The event included the distribution of cash gifts and warm shawls among Christian employees while Christmas cake was also cut and heartfelt wishes were extended to Christian staff members of the university.

Pastor Imran Samuel, Pro-Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, senior faculty and staff members were also present on the occasion, reflecting GCWUF's dedication to fostering a harmonious and inclusive campus environment.

