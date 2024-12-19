GCWUF Distributes Christmas Gifts Among Christian Employees
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) distributed cash gifts among its Christian employees to mark the Christmas season.
In this connection, a gift distribution ceremony was also organized by Directorate of Student Affairs GCWUF in a gesture of inclusivity and solidarity with Christian community in addition to showcasing the university's commitment to promoting equality and celebrating diversity in this institute.
GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen while addressing the ceremony highlighted the essence of humanity and unity as cornerstones of Pakistan’s spirit.
She said that the white stripe on our national flag symbolized the equal rights of non-Muslim citizens. Pakistan belonged to them just as much as it did to us, she said, adding that the minorities had the right to live freely and practice their faith without any hindrance.
She urged the community to rise above divisions of race and creed. She also stressed the need to stand united as equal citizens and share in each other’s joys and sorrows.
The event included the distribution of cash gifts and warm shawls among Christian employees while Christmas cake was also cut and heartfelt wishes were extended to Christian staff members of the university.
Pastor Imran Samuel, Pro-Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, senior faculty and staff members were also present on the occasion, reflecting GCWUF's dedication to fostering a harmonious and inclusive campus environment.
Recent Stories
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire erupts in Babar theatre2 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of 691 cases in November2 minutes ago
-
BRI Green, GLEN launches to advance sustainable and low-carbon development under BRI2 minutes ago
-
Cattle thieve gang busted2 minutes ago
-
GCWUF distributes Christmas gifts among Christian employees2 minutes ago
-
CM's focal person briefed on anti-polio drive2 minutes ago
-
Murad calls for governance within police to ensure justice, neutrality, public service, community po ..2 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in car-truck collision near Mangopeer2 minutes ago
-
International Human Solidarity Day 2024: Pakistani brother-sister initiate ‘Stop Infanticide in Ga ..2 minutes ago
-
District-Level STEM competitions conclude successfully12 minutes ago
-
DPO cuts Christmas cake at Meesaq Centre12 minutes ago
-
Convocation at University of Sargodha12 minutes ago