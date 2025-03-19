Open Menu

GCWUF Distributes Eidi Among Its Employees

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM

GCWUF distributes Eidi among its employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has organised its first-ever Eidi distribution ceremony for the grade 1-4 employees.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen distributed Eidi among 156 regular, contractual and DPL employees while Dr. Saddaf Naqvi Incharge Women Development & Mentoring Office generously gifted unstitched suits to all.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor said that Eid is a time of sharing and caring, highlighting the divine attributes of Rehman (The Most Gracious) and Raheem (The Most Merciful).

Though Eidi amount is small, yet its essence lies in fostering goodwill and appreciation, she added.

She praised Dr. Saddaf Naqvi’s selfless contribution of 156 suits and commended the Registrar and Treasurer’s offices for organizing the Eidi distribution ceremony.

Pro-VC Prof Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, senior officials and faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Establishment of a special overseas bench in the I ..

Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a pract ..

23 minutes ago
 Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI ..

Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..

1 hour ago
 Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition ..

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025

3 hours ago
 UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

3 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 202 ..

Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before ..

Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

3 hours ago
International Charity Organisation launches projec ..

International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..

3 hours ago
 World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

4 hours ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution

5 hours ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

5 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan