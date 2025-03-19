GCWUF distributes Eidi among its employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has organised its first-ever Eidi distribution ceremony for the grade 1-4 employees.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen distributed Eidi among 156 regular, contractual and DPL employees while Dr. Saddaf Naqvi Incharge Women Development & Mentoring Office generously gifted unstitched suits to all.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor said that Eid is a time of sharing and caring, highlighting the divine attributes of Rehman (The Most Gracious) and Raheem (The Most Merciful).

Though Eidi amount is small, yet its essence lies in fostering goodwill and appreciation, she added.

She praised Dr. Saddaf Naqvi’s selfless contribution of 156 suits and commended the Registrar and Treasurer’s offices for organizing the Eidi distribution ceremony.

Pro-VC Prof Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, senior officials and faculty members were also present on the occasion.