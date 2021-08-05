GCWUF expresses solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) observed one-minute silence to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and condemn Indian armed forces brutalities in the held Valley.

The entire administrative and teaching staff including Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli, university registrar, Mrs Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, controller of examination, Ms Asma Aziz, director student affairs, Muhammad Tariq Shahzad, IT manager, Dr Syeda Samina Tahira, coordinator Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Dr Asma Khalid, director QEC, Muhammad Arshad, senior security officer, and Dr Nasir Chattha, in-charge Horticulture Society, participated in the solidarity activity.

The participants had gathered in front of the Admin Block of the university. They were holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags and wearing black ribbons on their arms to protest against illegal annexation of Kashmir by India.

Pakistani national anthem, and the Kashmiri anthem were played, and the participants resolved to continue peaceful protest to condemn Indian atrocities against the Kashmiris people.