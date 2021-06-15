UrduPoint.com
GCWUF Hold Webinar On "Palestine & Al-Aqsa"

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

The GC Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organized a one-day webinar on "The importance of Palestine and al-Aqsa Mosque for World Peace In the Light of Islamic Sources" on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The GC Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organized a one-day webinar on "The importance of Palestine and al-Aqsa Mosque for World Peace In the Light of Islamic Sources" on Tuesday.

Presiding over the event, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq highlighted religious, historical, and geographical importance of Palestine.

She also described atrocities on Palestine by Israeli forces and appealed the world leaders to play their dynamic role in resolving Palestine issue on permanent basis.

Renowned scholars from various countries and institutes also delivered lectures about the importanceof Palestine for Muslim Ummah.

More Stories From Pakistan

