GCWUF Holds Int'l Conference On "Recent Advances In Photonics And Physical Sciences"

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organized a 3-day international conference on "Recent Advances in Photonics and physical sciences" for up-gradation of scientific knowledge and interaction

University spokesperson in a statement said here on Friday that Chemistry Department GCWUF in collaboration with SPEI, Interlope & United Industries sponsored the multidisciplinary conference for which 17 experts were invited to deliver keynote lectures whereas more than 45 researchers would present their research papers.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) attended the inaugural session as chief guest by joining conference virtually whereas Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Vice Chancellor University of Lahore graced other events of 1st day conference as chief guest.

Addressing the inaugural session, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Chairman HEC said that Pakistani nation is facing multiple challenges and such conferences could help in providing a viable solution of prevalent crisis.

Prof. Dr. Ashraf, VC UOL acknowledged the university's vision to expand research scope by providing a strong platform to national and international researchers to display their research.

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq and international chair Prof. Dr. Yasin Akhtar Raja, University of North Carolina Charlotte USA presented a vote of thanks with acknowledgement of the contributions of organizing team.

They stressed on up-gradation of scientific knowledge and interaction, and expressed gratitude to honourable guests and speakers for their kind presence on this occasion.

The speakers emphasized on the fact that basic sciences are more beneficial & significant for humanity and betterment of life if its horizons are broadened as interdisciplinary, multidisciplinary and trans-disciplinary research.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair Ex-VC Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture Multan, Prof. Dr. Khizar Bhutta from Whirl Pool Corporation, Int'l & USA, Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti, Rector Virtual University Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Syed Ismat Shah, Prof. Dr. Halil Ibrahim Ulusoy from Turkiye, Major General (Ret'd) Prof. Muhammad Aslam former Rector Shifa Medical University Ismalabad, Prof. Dr. Yasin Raja (International Chair) and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Yousaf Director NIAB, Dr. Farhat Jubeen, Dr. Faiza Nazir, Dr. Maryam Aslam, Dr. Abida Kousar, Dr. Nusrat Shafiq, Dr. Sana Aslam and Prof. Dr. Zilli Huma Nazli were also present in the conference in addition to all MPhil and PhD researchers of Faculty of Science and Technology, coordinators of all faculties, faculty members and chairpersons of all teaching departments, and heads of all administrative departments GCWUF.

