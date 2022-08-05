UrduPoint.com

GCWUF Holds Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

GCWUF holds rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Day of Exploitation of Kashmiris) was observed at the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) to express solidarity with Kashmiris, here on Friday.

The faculty and students gathered in front of the Admin Block and observed one-minute silence.

They also chanted slogans in favour of their Kashmiri brethren and demanded the Indian government call back their forces from occupied Jammu and Kashmir and grant the legal right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq, in her special message to the Kashmiri people, said that the Pakistani nation would continue moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris till their independence.

She said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmir people as well as the resolutions of the United Nations.

She also urged the international community, organisations of human rights, and international media to unfold the Indian state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Later, Kashmir solidarity walk was held at the university which was participated by Coordinator Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Dr Syeda Samina Tahira, Coordinator Faculty of Humanities and Languages Dr Rukhsana Baloch, and other officers and students.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Faisalabad United Nations Jammu Independence Women Moral Media From Government

Recent Stories

PCB wishes happy Birthday to Dahani

PCB wishes happy Birthday to Dahani

30 minutes ago
 "Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says ..

"Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says Chitrangda Singh

44 minutes ago
 PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

3 hours ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

3 hours ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.