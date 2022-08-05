GCWUF holds rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Day of Exploitation of Kashmiris) was observed at the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) to express solidarity with Kashmiris, here on Friday.

The faculty and students gathered in front of the Admin Block and observed one-minute silence.

They also chanted slogans in favour of their Kashmiri brethren and demanded the Indian government call back their forces from occupied Jammu and Kashmir and grant the legal right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq, in her special message to the Kashmiri people, said that the Pakistani nation would continue moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris till their independence.

She said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmir people as well as the resolutions of the United Nations.

She also urged the international community, organisations of human rights, and international media to unfold the Indian state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Later, Kashmir solidarity walk was held at the university which was participated by Coordinator Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Dr Syeda Samina Tahira, Coordinator Faculty of Humanities and Languages Dr Rukhsana Baloch, and other officers and students.