GCWUF Holds Rally To Express Solidarity With Pak Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Directorate of Student Affairs (DSA), Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), organized a rally to express solidarity with the Pak army.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from faculty members, heads and coordinators of various departments, controller examinations, university directors and a large number of students.

The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with patriotic slogans in support of the Pak army.

They creatively expressed their devotion through handmade posters that reflected their steadfast support and allegiance to the armed forces.

They also vowed their commitment for defence and security of the homeland.

Addressing the participants, speakers strongly condemned cross-border aggression by hostile forces of India. They also paid tribute to the Pak army for its dedicated service in defending the nation.

The participants reaffirmed their resolve to stand united with the Pak armed forces at every front and said that no compromise would be made on national sovereignty, integrity, and honour.

