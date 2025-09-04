Open Menu

GCWUF Hosts Annual Mehfil-e-milad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM

GCWUF hosts annual mehfil-e-milad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) In an atmosphere filled with reverence and devotion, Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organised an annual Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa, here on Thursday.

The mehfil was arranged by the Directorate of Student Affairs and the Department of Islamic Studies. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen (T.I.) was chief guest.

The soulful gathering began with Hamdiya Kalam followed by Darood Sharif, thought-provoking reflections on different aspects of Seerat-un-Nabi, and heartfelt recitations of Naats in praise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the progress, peace, and prosperity of the institution and the beloved homeland.

Adding a unique and creative dimension to the celebrations, the Department of Nutrition Sciences arranged a stall featuring Sunnah-inspired foods. At the same time, the Department of Art & Design presented a poster display honoring the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon him).

The Department of Islamic Studies further enriched the event with a thesis display on Seerat-un-Nabi, highlighting scholarly research and academic reflections on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

A large number of faculty members and students attended the event with profound respect and devotion, making the Mehfil not only spiritually uplifting but also a memorable expression of faith, creativity, and collective reverence at the varsity.

