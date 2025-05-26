GCWUF Hosts Meeting To Address Challenges Of Higher Education
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 07:29 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) hosted a strategic meeting to highlight and address the challenges of higher education in addition to strengthening collaboration in various disciplines.
Prof. Dr.
Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), chaired the meeting while Vice Chancellors from public sector universities of Faisalabad region were also present.
Vice Chancellor GCWUF, Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen, highlighted the importance of quality assurance, innovation and institutional reform while Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed the need of academic collaboration for progress in Punjab's higher education sector.
The meeting discussed various matters relating to enhancing quality, strengthening QECs, ORICs and IQCs in addition to promoting academic freedom and increasing research impact.
