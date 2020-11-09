GCWUF inks MoU with PTPP for Thalassemia testing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has inked a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Punjab Thalassemia Preventive Project (PTPP) on Monday for thalassemia tests of the university students.

GCWUF spokesperson said that under the agreement, PTPP will provide free of cost service to university students for testing of thalassemia. The PTPP will also provide training to recommended university students for counseling and testing of thalassemia in order to achieve the goal of "Thalassemia Free Pakistan".

Project Coordinator of GCWUF Dr Yasmin Ahsan, Deputy Project Director Dr Hussain Jaffery and Regional Coordinator PTPP Faisalabad Tahla Mahmood were also present during MoU signing ceremony.