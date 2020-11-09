UrduPoint.com
GCWUF Inks MoU With PTPP For Thalassemia Testing

GCWUF inks MoU with PTPP for Thalassemia testing

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has inked a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Punjab Thalassemia Preventive Project (PTPP) on Monday for thalassemia tests of the university students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has inked a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Punjab Thalassemia Preventive Project (PTPP) on Monday for thalassemia tests of the university students.

GCWUF spokesperson said that under the agreement, PTPP will provide free of cost service to university students for testing of thalassemia. The PTPP will also provide training to recommended university students for counseling and testing of thalassemia in order to achieve the goal of "Thalassemia Free Pakistan".

Project Coordinator of GCWUF Dr Yasmin Ahsan, Deputy Project Director Dr Hussain Jaffery and Regional Coordinator PTPP Faisalabad Tahla Mahmood were also present during MoU signing ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan

