GCWUF launches e-learning, skill development programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has launched an e-learning and skill development programme for students at the university.

Under the programme, one course in the relevant field has been given mandatory for every student enrolled in the varsity.

The e-learning and skill development programme will be helpful for students to earn their livelihood at their doorsteps.

GCWUF Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq said here on Thursday that when students go for jobs after completing their education they face a major hurdle of lack of experience hence the university management has decided to start two-hours' e-Rozgar class for its students. She said that skill development was the need of the present era and the university has designed it on sound footings while keeping in future requirements.