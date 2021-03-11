GCWUF, local mills inks MoU for providing scholarships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Government College Women University (GCWU) and Kamal Mills (Private) Limited Pakistan to provide sports based scholarship grant to the students covering full expenses for the entire degree to the deserving students.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Neelam Ehsan Kamal CEO Kamal Cares, Haider Mairaj Consultant Kamal Cares, Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Robina Farooq, Registrar GCWUF Rahat Afza, Director Sports Farzan Azam, Coordinators, faculty members and students of Sports and Physical Education.

Director Students Affairs GCWUF Asma Aziz welcomed the guests and appreciated the public/private partnership venture focusing on students of the university.

Dr Robina Farooq thanked Kamal Textile for taking initiative for providing financial assistance to students thereby helping the cause of women empowerment in society.

At the end of the ceremony souvenirs were exchanged between the two parties.