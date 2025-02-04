Open Menu

GCWUF Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day With A Series Of Commemorative Events

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 02:20 PM

GCWUF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with a series of commemorative events

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has marked Kashmir Solidarity Day by organizing a series of events in collaboration with Directorate of Student Affairs and various academic departments.

GCWUF spokesperson said here on Tuesday that the activities were arranged to express unwavering support for the people of Kashmir in addition to raising awareness about their ongoing struggle for self-determination.

The Kashmir Day activities commenced with a solidarity walk led by GCWUF Vice Chancellor(VC),Prof Dr. Kanwal Ameen.

Department of Humanities GCWUF sponsored the walk in which a large number of students,faculty members and administrative staff participated to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Department of International Relations & Political Science GCWUF presented cultural displays to highlight different facets of Kashmiri culture and heritage while Department of Nutritional Sciences set up traditional food stalls offering authentic Kashmiri cuisine including Kashmiri tea and other delicacies.

Department of Art & Design arranged an exhibition of posters and paintings which depicted Kashmir’s historical and contemporary struggle for freedom.

Meanwhile,GCWUF library set up a dedicated stall to showcase Kashmiri literature and historical records in addition to provide valuable insights into the region’s rich cultural and political legacy.

Speaking on the spot,GCWUF Vice Chancellor(VC),Dr.Kanwal Ameen said that the university organized a series of events to honor the resilience of Kashmiri people in addition to fostering a deeper understanding among students regarding the significance of Kashmir issue.

Such events played a vital role in educating young minds about the historical and political context of Kashmir’s struggle,she concluded.

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..

42 minutes ago
 Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..

2 hours ago
 When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Ara ..

When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?

2 hours ago
 Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to ma ..

Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of de ..

Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development

2 hours ago
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

2 hours ago
 Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

3 hours ago
 WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

4 hours ago
 SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agr ..

SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan