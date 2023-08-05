Open Menu

GCWUF Observes Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) observed Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on Saturday by arranging a seminar here to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr. Zill-e-Huma Nazli presided over the event and said that India had committed unprecedented barbarism and tyranny against innocent Kashmiris because they were raising voice for their fundamental right to self-determination.

She said that Pakistani nation was observing Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on August 5 to give a message to Indian government as well to the international community that Pakistanis would continue their moral, political and diplomatic support for Kashmiri people until they get their fundamental right.

She said that innocent Kashmiris laid down their lives for their freedom and their blood would surely bring a revolution and Indian would have to pay for its atrocities very soon.

She also condemned siege of Kashmir and demanded the international leaders to intervene in Kashmir issue and get it resolved as early as possible.

The entire administrative and teaching staff of the university including head of urdu Department Dr Sadaf Naqvi, Prof Dr Saima Akram, Dr Syed Samina Tahira were present at the seminar.

Later, a protest rally was also taken out in which the participants raised slogans against Indian atrocities in occupied valley.

