GCWUF Observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM

GCWUF observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad on Tuesday staged

a walk to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, in which abrogation of

Article 370 by India, was condemned.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen (T.I.) led the walk.

Addressing the participants, Dr Kanwal Ameen advocated the fundamental

rights of Kashmiri brethren, stating: “The illegal revocation of Article 370

and the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-Occupied Kashmir are

grave concerns for the global community.

“We urged the United Nations and international bodies to fulfill their responsibility

by ensuring the protection of fundamental rights and implementing resolutions

that uphold justice and the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir,”

she said.

The walk was jointly organized by the Directorate of Student Affairs and the

Department of Economics. Faculty, staff, and students were holding placards

denouncing Indian atrocities and supporting Kashmiris’ right to a plebiscite.

