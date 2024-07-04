GCWUF offers 17 short courses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has offered 17 short

courses with a duration of eight to 10 weeks.

A GCWUF spokesperson said on Thursday that candidates could apply for short courses

online up to July 5 (Friday) whereas their classes would commence from July 8 (Monday).

She said only female candidates were eligible for admission in short courses, including Obesity & Weight Management, Fun-ul-Qirat-wall-Tajweed, Kitchen Organic Farming, Programming in Python, English Proficiency Course, food Processing and Preservation, Baking, Rug Making, Fashion Designing Illustration, Computer Graphic, Office Professional, Creative Writing Fiction Drama & Translation, Calligraphy, Journalism, Web Development, E-Commerce and Digital & Social Media Marketing.

The online admission form was available at www.csdte.gcwuf.edu.pk while more information

could be obtained through telephone numbers 041-9220671-75 extension 2266, she added.