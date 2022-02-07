GCWUF Organizes workshop on "How to Write a Research Article and Report"

UrduPoint.com

GC Woman University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has organized a workshop on "How to Write a Research Article and REPORT Writing Tools and Techniques" for its faculty members and university students, here on Monday

GC Woman University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has organized a workshop on "How to Write a Research Article and REPORT Writing Tools and Techniques" for its faculty members and university students, here on Monday.

Prof Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli Director Academics GCWUF chaired the event while resource person Dr Tariq Najmi from COMSATS University Lahore delivered a keynote lecture.

Dr. Tariq informed the participants about initial thought problematic statement in research objective, review the literature, formulating the research questions / hypothesis, research design, developing the conclusion and report preparation.

He also informed about reference management tools for research writing.

Misbah Bashir Librarian GCWUF also spoke on the occasion and briefed about purpose of the workshop for promotion of research culture in the university.

Later, shields were also distributed among guest speakers of the workshop.

