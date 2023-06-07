UrduPoint.com

GCWUF Pays Tribute To Student Wins Gold Medal In 34th National Games

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Government College Women University, Faisalabad paid rich tribute to its sports stars on their outstanding performance in 34th all Pakistan national games held in Quetta under the aegis of Higher education Commission here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq presided over the function.

According to details, Uzma Azam, a student of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has won a gold medal and set the new record by throwing the hammer throw to 41 meters during the games.

Four other players Maleeha Saleem, Manahal Jabin, Aqsa Siddique and Arooj Zahid got bronze medals in volleyball and one student Noor ul Ain Saeed secured 5th position in pole vault.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq congratulated the players and said that a piece of 5-acres land in new camps had been allocated for construction of sports complex which would provide best sports opportunities to students.

She said that games keep the body active and strong and a source of creation of sportsman spirit among players.

She said that the players that have attained a name for the university deserves rich tribute saying that no doubt their performance in the national level games remained outstanding.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli also appreciated the performance of the players and said that it was only the result of teamwork.

Later, a cake was cut and certificates coupled with bouquets were presented to players.

