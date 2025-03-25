GCWUF Plants 500 Saplings
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has planted more
than 500 saplings under “Plant for Pakistan” programme during the last six days of
tree plantation campaign.
Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, Vice Chancellor GCWUF, said on Tuesday that:" The plantation is not only
vital for our environment but also a guarantee of prosperous future for coming generations.
She said that the university is committed for environmental sustainability with a large-scale tree
plantation drive at its new campus under the "Plant for Pakistan – Green and Prosperous Punjab"
initiative.
Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli, Controller Examinations Rizwana Tanveer,
Dr Abida Kosar, coordinators, registrar, directors, and heads of departments
participated in the drive.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports
CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies
Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCWUF plants 500 saplings6 minutes ago
-
Abdul Rehman wins 2 awards at 'Best Diplomat' Competition in New York16 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review measures for preventing dengue virus16 minutes ago
-
Government intensifies efforts to eradicate polio: Mustafa16 minutes ago
-
PMYP to launch Digital Youth Hub tomorrow, revolutionizing career opportunity landscape16 minutes ago
-
Traffic rules awareness walk held26 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police launch crackdown against absconders, active criminals26 minutes ago
-
Organized child begging rings exploit Eid charity in ICT; 69 arrests in crackdown26 minutes ago
-
Motorway police seize drugs, arrest driver26 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ramps up efforts to eliminate Tuberculosis26 minutes ago
-
DSB official shod dead in Hangu46 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif condoles death of COAS's mother56 minutes ago