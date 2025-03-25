Open Menu

GCWUF Plants 500 Saplings

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has planted more

than 500 saplings under “Plant for Pakistan” programme during the last six days of

tree plantation campaign.

Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, Vice Chancellor GCWUF, said on Tuesday that:" The plantation is not only

vital for our environment but also a guarantee of prosperous future for coming generations.

She said that the university is committed for environmental sustainability with a large-scale tree

plantation drive at its new campus under the "Plant for Pakistan – Green and Prosperous Punjab"

initiative.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli, Controller Examinations Rizwana Tanveer,

Dr Abida Kosar, coordinators, registrar, directors, and heads of departments

participated in the drive.

