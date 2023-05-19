UrduPoint.com

GCWUF Ranked 2nd Among All Women Universities Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) ranked 2nd among all women universities of Pakistan.

According to the ranking released by the 'World University Ranking for Innovation', the GCWUF had been ranked 2nd among all women universities of Pakistan and 3rd among all Pakistani universities.

GCWUF ranked among the Global Top 100-200 Innovative Universities for the year 2023.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq (TI) has congratulated the faculty on new ranking.

