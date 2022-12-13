GCWUF ranked first among women universities in country

The Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF) has attained first position in women universities of Pakistan and second in world in UI GreenMetric-2022 World Universities Rankings.

Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq has congratulated faculty, management and team of quality enhancement cell on this brilliant success.

She said that Government College Women University, Faisalabad overall stands on 568th position in the globe.

She said that last year, the university was on 3rd in the country and on 708th in the globe. The new ranking of the university is a symbol of development, she added.