UrduPoint.com

GCWUF Ranked First Among Women Universities In Country

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 08:54 PM

GCWUF ranked first among women universities in country

The Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF) has attained first position in women universities of Pakistan and second in world in UI GreenMetric-2022 World Universities Rankings.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF) has attained first position in women universities of Pakistan and second in world in UI GreenMetric-2022 World Universities Rankings.

Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq has congratulated faculty, management and team of quality enhancement cell on this brilliant success.

She said that Government College Women University, Faisalabad overall stands on 568th position in the globe.

She said that last year, the university was on 3rd in the country and on 708th in the globe. The new ranking of the university is a symbol of development, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Women Government

Recent Stories

Co-accused appeals: IHC adjourns hearing in Noor M ..

Co-accused appeals: IHC adjourns hearing in Noor Mukadam murder case

2 minutes ago
 23 people shifted to shelter home

23 people shifted to shelter home

2 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of Johar Town blast case till ..

ATC adjourns hearing of Johar Town blast case till Dec 20

2 minutes ago
 IHC seeks comments on 'reappointment' of PTA's mem ..

IHC seeks comments on 'reappointment' of PTA's member

2 minutes ago
 NATO Faces 'Very Real' Arms Shortages Due to Ukrai ..

NATO Faces 'Very Real' Arms Shortages Due to Ukraine Conflict, Aims to Fill Gap ..

9 minutes ago
 Security of coal mine in Duki to be enhanced: DC N ..

Security of coal mine in Duki to be enhanced: DC Najeebullah

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.