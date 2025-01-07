Open Menu

GCWUF Starts Registration For Its Convocation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM

GCWUF starts registration for its convocation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has started students’ registration

for its 5th convocation 2025.

The GCWUF spokesperson said on Tuesday that the university students who completed their PhD degree programmes of 2017-2020 and 2020-2023, MS/MPhil pograms of 2022-2024, ADP/B.

Ed (1.5 year) programme of 2022-2024, BS programme of 2020-2024 were directed to get their registered for their participation in the convocation.

She said that the university convocation was expected to be held during last week of January and the students could get their registered by applying online up to January 13.

Related Topics

Faisalabad January Women Government

Recent Stories

Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storyt ..

Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip

11 minutes ago
 China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 ml ..

China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of imp ..

Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees

52 minutes ago
 Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per ..

Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit

1 hour ago
 UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan t ..

UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championshi ..

Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year

1 hour ago
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law

2 hours ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

3 hours ago
 realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterpr ..

Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise

3 hours ago
 European OECD countries lead nuclear power generat ..

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation

4 hours ago
 Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite ..

Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night ..

Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan