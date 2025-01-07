GCWUF starts registration for its convocation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has started students’ registration

for its 5th convocation 2025.

The GCWUF spokesperson said on Tuesday that the university students who completed their PhD degree programmes of 2017-2020 and 2020-2023, MS/MPhil pograms of 2022-2024, ADP/B.

Ed (1.5 year) programme of 2022-2024, BS programme of 2020-2024 were directed to get their registered for their participation in the convocation.

She said that the university convocation was expected to be held during last week of January and the students could get their registered by applying online up to January 13.