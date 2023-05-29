GCWUF student wins gold medal at National Games

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Uzma Azam, a student of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), has won a gold medal and set a new record in hammer throw by throwing 41 meters at the 34th national games, played in Quetta.

According to a press release, issued here Monday, four players -- Maliha Salim, Manahil Jabeen, Aqsa Siddique and Urooj Zahid -- got bronze medals in volleyball and one Noorulain Saeed secured 5th position in pole vault.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq congratulated the players and Sports Director Fehmida Ayyub on their brilliant success in the sports event.