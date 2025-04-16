GCWUF takes lead in women empowerment and mentoring programme

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has become the first woman university in successfully completing NAHE-initiated women empowerment and mentoring programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has become the first woman university in successfully completing NAHE-initiated women empowerment and mentoring programme.

The GCWUF has imparted training to 70 female faculty members from various departments under the guidance of fourteen professional mentors.

Dr. Noor Amina Malik Managing Director National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) Islamabad and Ms. Saadia Taimur Parliamentary Secretary for Women Development Department and Focal Person of Chief Minister Punjab attended the concluding ceremony as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Noor Amna Malik highlighted women's voices, leadership and confidence in driving real change within institutions and society.

She said that unless women raised their voices, no sustainable solution to their problems could be achieved.

She stressed the need of institutional support mechanisms and said that women faculty and students nationwide have been provided platforms to speak up and receive targeted training under the NAHE's Outreach Program.

She proudly acknowledged GCWUF as the first university among 18 nationwide universities to have completed the program’s implementation phase.

Ms. Saadia Taimur praised the Chief Minister Punjab’s exemplary initiatives for women’s development including e-bikes, scholarships, laptops, working women's hostels, daycare centers and women's protection centers.

“Today, women are playing a vital role in our national economic, educational and social landscape”, she added.

She encouraged the participants to remain confident, develop skills and maintain a positive mindset to compete and excel in every field.

Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen Vice Chancellor GCWUF highlighted the importance of promoting a vibrant learning culture and said that teaching and learning must go beyond formality.

She applauded the efforts of Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUF and Dr. Sadaf Naqvi Incharge Women Development Centre for their leadership in organizing the program.

Mr. Tahir Abbas Zaidi Coordinator of WEMP elaborated on the key components and impact of the training. He also appreciated the World Bank's efforts in supporting initiatives for women in Pakistan.

Later, certificates were also distributed among the participating faculty members.