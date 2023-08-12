Open Menu

GCWUF To Celebrate I-Day With National Enthusiasm

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2023 | 09:33 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will celebrate the Independence Day (Yaum-e-Azadi) with enthusiasm here on Monday.

A spokesperson said on Saturday that GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli would unfurl the national flag in a ceremony in which the staff and students would present national songs and tableaus.

Security staff of the university would present march-past to salute the unprecedented sacrifices ofheroes of the independence struggle whereas special prayer would be arranged for the departed soulsof martyrs of the Pakistan Movement, she added.

