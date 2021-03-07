UrduPoint.com
GCWUF To Organize 'Research Productivity Award' Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 10:10 PM

GCWUF to organize 'Research Productivity Award' ceremony

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will organize 'Research Productivity Award' ceremony here on Tuesday (March 9).

A spokesperson of the university said on Sunday that Provincial Minister for Higher education, Punjab Information Technology board Raja Yasir Humayun will attend the ceremony as chief guest.

The programme will commence in Jinnnah Auditorium of the university at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, she added.

