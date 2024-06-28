GCWUF to start short courses from July 1

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF) is launching short courses in 17 different disciplines from July 1.

Media Coordinator Amara Javed said here Friday that short courses would be offered in obesity and weight management, Fun-ul-Qirat wall Tajweed, kitchen organic farming, program in python, English proficiency course, food processing and preservation, baking, rug making, fashion designing illustration, computer graphic, office professional, creative writing, fiction drama and translation, calligraphy, journalism, web development, e-commerce, and digital and social media marketing.

Further details about the short courses are available at website www.gcwuf.edu.pk

There is no age limit for the courses, she said, adding that certificates will also be given after completion of the courses.