GCWUF VC Nominated For Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:23 PM

GCWUF VC nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz



FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Robina Farooq has been nominated for Pakistan's highest civil award, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of her excellent services in the field of education.

In this connection, teachers and faculty members of GCWUF gathered at directorate of students' affairs and congratulated her on her great achievement for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, a spokesperson of the university said on Monday.

On this occasion, Dr Robina Farooq also shared her success story and urged her subordinates and fellows to utilize their potential in all positive ways to reach at the destination which is the only key for achieving success in the life.

