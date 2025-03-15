Open Menu

GCWUS Alumni Office Hosts Eidi Distribution Ceremony To Honour Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM

GCWUS Alumni office hosts Eidi distribution ceremony to honour employees

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Alumni Office of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) organised an Eidi distribution ceremony, fostering a spirit of unity and appreciation among faculty, administrative leaders, and employees.

Held in the university auditorium, the event was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, who expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering dedication of GCWUS employees. She reaffirmed the university’s commitment to uplifting its staff and highlighted their invaluable contributions to its progress.

In her address, Dr. Shazia Bashir highlighted the importance of teamwork in ensuring the university’s continued growth and success. She also lauded the alumni office for actively bridging the gap between alumni and the institution, acknowledging its efforts in organising events that strengthen this bond.

As a token of appreciation, Eidi, provided by the bGCWUS and its esteemed alumni, was distributed to all employees from grade 1 to 16.

The ceremony was organised, with Dr. Mehmooda Munazir, convener of the Alumni Committee, serving as the stage secretary, warmly welcoming guests and guiding the proceedings.

Attendees included Prof. Azra Sabtain Bukhari (Former Registrar of GCWUS and Distinguished Alumna), Prof. Raheela Sohail (Former Head of Mathematics Department and Former Alumni Committee Convener), and Madam Noreen Ajmal (Renowned sports Champion). Other notable guests were Mr. Ijaz Ahmad (Registrar GCWUS), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas (Dean of business and Administrative Sciences), Malik Gulshaan Aslam (Controller Examination), Prof. Dr. Tariq Mehmood (Chairperson, Department of Physics), Dr. Shagufta Firdous (Director of Student Affairs), Dr. Iram Saba (Coordinator, Intermediate Section), Prof. Adnan Adil (Treasurer GCWUS), Mr. Sohaib Saleem (Chief Security Officer), and Ms. Atiya Altaf (Director of Sports), along with department heads, faculty members, and employees from various sections.

The ceremony not only served as a gesture of gratitude but also reinforced the values of unity, collaboration, and collective dedication essential for the university’s continued excellence.

More Stories From Pakistan