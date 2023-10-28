Open Menu

GCWUS And WCCI To Compile Skilled Women Statistics

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The initiative of historic collaboration between Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) to compile Sialkot skilled women statistics was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

According to the details, Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) will compile the data of skilled women associated with all types of the business industry of Sialkot through mutual research collaboration.

According to GCWUS spokesperson Rizwan Hameed, following the special instructions of Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi, a delegation of GCWU met the President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman and discussed the details of the data collection project related to economic and social security of women.

President WCCIS Dr. Mariam Nouman while expressing her happiness on the data collection project said that the efforts of VC GCWUS Prof Dr.

ZarIn Fatima are commendable.

GCWUS VC Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima while talking to the members of the committee said that data is of fundamental importance in comprehensive and effective planning. The statistical results will be important milestones for the welfare of women, the VC added.

She said the development of a country is not possible without active participation of women. Skilled women of Sialkot have the honour that their handmade sports equipment highlights the name of Pakistan globally, she added. She said that various departments of GCWUS and their students will play an important role in compiling the data of skilled women of Sialkot.

On the special instructions of VC GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zareen Fatima Rizvi, the ORIC Department organized a meeting with WCCIS.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences GCWUS Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Dr. Syed Waqar Rizvi, Dr. Mubeen Shafqat and lecturer Rabil participated in the meeting.

