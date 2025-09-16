Open Menu

GCWUS Announces CM's Honhaar Scholarship Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Tuesday announced the launch of the Chief Minister’s Honhaar Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2025 for talented and deserving students, according to a university official.

The official stated that the Honhaar Undergraduate Scholarship Program, initiated by the Government of Punjab, offers merit-based scholarships to 30,000 outstanding and financially deserving students pursuing undergraduate degrees at universities and colleges across the province.

He added that the program is specifically designed to support high-achieving individuals from low-income backgrounds, enabling them to access quality education and excel in their academic pursuits.

“The scholarship covers tuition fees, allowing students to fully focus on their studies without financial stress,” he said. The official further informed that applications must be submitted online by September 30 through the official website: honhaarscholarship.punjabhec.gov.pk

