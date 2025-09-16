GCWUS Announces CM's Honhaar Scholarship Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Tuesday announced the launch of the Chief Minister’s Honhaar Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2025 for talented and deserving students, according to a university official.
The official stated that the Honhaar Undergraduate Scholarship Program, initiated by the Government of Punjab, offers merit-based scholarships to 30,000 outstanding and financially deserving students pursuing undergraduate degrees at universities and colleges across the province.
He added that the program is specifically designed to support high-achieving individuals from low-income backgrounds, enabling them to access quality education and excel in their academic pursuits.
“The scholarship covers tuition fees, allowing students to fully focus on their studies without financial stress,” he said. The official further informed that applications must be submitted online by September 30 through the official website: honhaarscholarship.punjabhec.gov.pk
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministry clarifies media reports on provincial project approvals under PSDP6 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad held at UoS6 minutes ago
-
GCWUS announces CM's Honhaar scholarship program6 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death6 minutes ago
-
Man rescued from floodwater6 minutes ago
-
Court orders arrest of 13 in APP mega corruption case ; 7 held in court premises16 minutes ago
-
Capital’s local communities, NGOs playing proactive role in supporting flood victims16 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh meets Mayor of Xuzhou to strengthen bilateral ties and investment cooperation16 minutes ago
-
UOS continues fundraising drive to support flood-affected families16 minutes ago
-
Dengue awareness session held at Madrassah26 minutes ago
-
DG prioritizes employee welfare, resolves key issues26 minutes ago
-
Former PPP MNA Roshan Din Junejo Laid to Rest, Sanghar district observes three-day mourning26 minutes ago