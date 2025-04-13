Open Menu

GCWUS Book Fair From 15th

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM

GCWUS book fair from 15th

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A two-day book fair will be held at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on April 15 and 16.

According to the GCWUS spokesperson, friendship with books is love for literature and this is an academic and literary fair where the colors of knowledge, art and creativity will be presented.

He said that a special discount of 30 to 50 percent will be given on the purchase of books in this largest book fair of Sialkot, while entry will also be completely free for women and families.

More Stories From Pakistan