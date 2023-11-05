GCWUS budget approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The 18th Syndicate meeting of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) was held in Civil Secretariat Lahore under the chairmanship of caretaker education Minister Mansoor Qadir.

In the meeting, the annual budget 2023-24, pay rise of employees and other educational and administrative issues were approved.

The approval of the annual budget 2023-24 and other important administrative, educational and financial matters was welcomed by Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi.

The university delegation was led by the Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS. Registrar Dr. Adnan, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Ashfaq, Dean Prof. Dr. Ilyas and other officers presented the relevant agenda to the syndicate members which was approved by the majority of the members.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima said that the entire team of the registrar and treasurer's office deserves congratulations who worked hard to make the meeting a success. We are all engaged in making the university a top ranked university of Pakistan and the world, she added.