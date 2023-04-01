GCWUS celebrates Character Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The department of Psychology of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) celebrated Character Day under the supervision of Dr Muhammad Rashid Hafeez.

Students participated by dressing up as their favorite figures from the field of Psychology.

Popular figures such as Martin Sleigman, Erik Erikson, Anna Freud, Sigmund Freud, Christiana Washburn, William James etc, were seen among the students.

The celebration was a huge success and allowed students to express their creativity and enthusiasmfor the pioneer of Psychology.