GCWUS Concludes Women Empowerment Programme
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) successfully concluded its Women Empowerment and Mentorship Programme (WEMP) on Wednesday, recognising the contributions of mentors, mentees, and faculty members who played a vital role in the initiative’s success.
Running from January 20 to April 20, 2025, the programme engaged 12 mentors and 26 mentees in a transformative journey focused on leadership development, personal growth, and professional guidance.
The closing ceremony was led by GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shazia Bashir, who commended the dedication of all participants. She highlighted the critical role of such initiatives in nurturing confident, capable women leaders. “This programme has not only equipped our female faculty and staff with essential skills but also laid a strong foundation for future leadership,” she said.
Ms Noor Amna Malik, Managing Director of the National academy for Higher education (HEC), joined the event virtually and praised the initiative. She underscored the importance of continuity in mentorship, stating, “True empowerment is sustained when today’s mentees evolve into tomorrow’s mentors.”
The programme included workshops and interactive sessions focused on leadership, communication strategies, conflict management, and decision-making. One-on-one mentorship further enriched the learning experience, helping mentees gain confidence and clarity in their personal and professional goals.
The event concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, celebrating the successful completion of the programme and the achievements of both mentors and mentees.
