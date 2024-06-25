GCWUS Convocation On 29th
Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The fifth convocation of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) will be held at G2-Marquee, Sialkot Cantonment, on June 29.
According to the GCWUS spokesperson, Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif will be the chief guest. Degrees will be awarded to students of BS 2017-21, MA/MSc 2019-21, MS 2018-20 and 2019-21.
According to the instructions issued by the controller's office, all students must arrive at G2-Marquee on the day of rehearsal on 28th June and convocation day on 29th June with their national identity card and the entry pass issued by the department at 8:30am.
The students can get the entry pass on 27th June from the department, while gowns will be available on 27th June from the university and on 28-29 June from the stalls at G2-Marquee.
There will be black gowns and blue hood for faculty of natural sciences, yellow hood with black gown for faculty of arts and social sciences and pink hood with black gown for faculty of business and administrative sciences.
