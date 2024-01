GCWUS dean visits Karachi University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Government College for Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Director of External Linkages Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj visited various departments of Karachi University recently.

According to spokesperson, Dr. Manj met Chairperson Department of Sociology Prof. Dr.

Naila Usman and Chairperson Department of Criminology Prof. Dr. Naima Saeed. Various possible areas of academic and research cooperation between the two institutions were discussed.

Later, Dr. Yasir Manj addressed a session with students.

Prof. Dr. Naila Usman presented souvenirs to Prof. Dr. Yasir Manj on behalf of the department and University of Karachi.