Open Menu

GCWUS Delegation Visit WCCIS

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 07:40 PM

GCWUS delegation visit WCCIS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, along with a delegation, visited Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) to meet its President Dr. Marriam Nauman Butt.

Purpose of the visit was to seek her support for hosting All Pakistan Inter-varsity Women Handball Championship 2024 in Sialkot by the GCWUS and potential participation of GCWUS in the upcoming initiative of WCCIS's trade exhibition 'We Exhibit 2024'.

Delegation comprised of Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj (Director External Linkages & Dean Arts & Social Sciences), Dr. Ayesha Farid (Director Women Development Center), Mr. Sohaib Saleem (Manager ORIC), Ms. Tajalli Fatima (Deputy Registrar) and Ms. Mamoona Najam (PS to VC).

President WCCIS Dr. Marriam Nauman Butt ensured her support for the national level handball competition whereas two stalls for the students of GCWUS at 'We Exhibit 2024' has also been committed by the vice chancellor of the GCWUS.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Sialkot Chamber Women Commerce Government College Women University Sialkot All Industry

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

5 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

11 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

23 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

1 day ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

1 day ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 day ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan