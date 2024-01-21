GCWUS Delegation Visit WCCIS
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 07:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, along with a delegation, visited Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) to meet its President Dr. Marriam Nauman Butt.
Purpose of the visit was to seek her support for hosting All Pakistan Inter-varsity Women Handball Championship 2024 in Sialkot by the GCWUS and potential participation of GCWUS in the upcoming initiative of WCCIS's trade exhibition 'We Exhibit 2024'.
Delegation comprised of Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj (Director External Linkages & Dean Arts & Social Sciences), Dr. Ayesha Farid (Director Women Development Center), Mr. Sohaib Saleem (Manager ORIC), Ms. Tajalli Fatima (Deputy Registrar) and Ms. Mamoona Najam (PS to VC).
President WCCIS Dr. Marriam Nauman Butt ensured her support for the national level handball competition whereas two stalls for the students of GCWUS at 'We Exhibit 2024' has also been committed by the vice chancellor of the GCWUS.
