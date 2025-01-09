Open Menu

GCWUS Delegation Visits SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 12:30 PM

GCWUS delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A delegation from the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) led by

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shazia Bashir visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (SCCI).

The delegation comprising professors and 150 students visited the SCCI under

the English Works Programme, a prestigious USAID initiative.

SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq and Vice President Omer Khalid warmly welcomed

the vice chancellor.

During a meeting, SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq shared the significant

contributions of the chamber in driving economic growth and industrial excellence

in the country.

He emphasized the chamber's commitment for fostering partnerships with academic

institutions to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

VC Dr Shazia Bashir expressed her gratitude to the SCCI for their support and highlighted

the university's dedication to empowering students through language proficiency

and professional skills.

The visit also provided the students with an opportunity to witness the excellence

of the SCCI.

Related Topics

Visit Sialkot Chamber Commerce Government College Women University Sialkot From Industry

Recent Stories

ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring ov ..

ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors

1 hour ago
 Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatric ..

Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new j ..

Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum

10 hours ago
 EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

10 hours ago
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai S ..

Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge

11 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable G ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept

12 hours ago
 Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on ..

Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22

13 hours ago
 Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 studen ..

Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot

13 hours ago
 Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish ..

Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan