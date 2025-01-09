GCWUS delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A delegation from the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) led by

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shazia Bashir visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (SCCI).

The delegation comprising professors and 150 students visited the SCCI under

the English Works Programme, a prestigious USAID initiative.

SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq and Vice President Omer Khalid warmly welcomed

the vice chancellor.

During a meeting, SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq shared the significant

contributions of the chamber in driving economic growth and industrial excellence

in the country.

He emphasized the chamber's commitment for fostering partnerships with academic

institutions to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

VC Dr Shazia Bashir expressed her gratitude to the SCCI for their support and highlighted

the university's dedication to empowering students through language proficiency

and professional skills.

The visit also provided the students with an opportunity to witness the excellence

of the SCCI.