GCWUS Delegation Visits SCCI
Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A delegation from the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) led by
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shazia Bashir visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce
and Industry (SCCI).
The delegation comprising professors and 150 students visited the SCCI under
the English Works Programme, a prestigious USAID initiative.
SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq and Vice President Omer Khalid warmly welcomed
the vice chancellor.
During a meeting, SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq shared the significant
contributions of the chamber in driving economic growth and industrial excellence
in the country.
He emphasized the chamber's commitment for fostering partnerships with academic
institutions to bridge the gap between academia and industry.
VC Dr Shazia Bashir expressed her gratitude to the SCCI for their support and highlighted
the university's dedication to empowering students through language proficiency
and professional skills.
The visit also provided the students with an opportunity to witness the excellence
of the SCCI.
Recent Stories
ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors
Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025
Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum
EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge
Poor visibility warning
Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept
Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
25 arrested,weapons, narcotics recovered2 minutes ago
-
GCWUS delegation visits SCCI2 minutes ago
-
Police recover illegal weapons12 minutes ago
-
German GIZ, Sabawun officials praise PCP remarkable services, assures continued support12 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over dispute12 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister22 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims four lives in Sargodha32 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt achieves 53 pc of annual tax collection target in six months42 minutes ago
-
No breakthrough in Govt-PTI dialogue, Says Rana Ihsan1 hour ago
-
Right to information laws key to curbing 'Fake News': Rashid Chaudhry1 hour ago
-
Four dead, four others injured in two separate road accidents1 hour ago
-
APHC expresses serious concern over illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders2 hours ago