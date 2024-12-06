GCWUS delegation visits SIMAP office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A delegation from Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, visited the Surgical Instruments Manufacturing Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) office.

The meeting marks a significant collaboration between academia and industry to address the growing challenges in workforce development in Pakistan’s thriving surgical instruments sector. The GCWUS delegation included senior faculty members and graduate students from the Departments of Chemistry, Physics, business Administration, Computer Science, Information Technology, and Commerce.

They were warmly welcomed by a team, headed by Chairman SIMAP Zeshan Tariq along with other senior leaders. Key points discussed were workforce challenges, curriculum development, internships, final year projects and future collaborations.

The industrialists highlighted the pressing need for trained manpower to sustain and grow their $500 million per year export industry, which is renowned for its high-quality surgical instruments. They emphasized the crucial role that GCWUS can play in bridging this gap by introducing industry-relevant courses.

It was underscored that universities need to equip students with sound knowledge and practical skills, enabling them to gain valuable industrial insights specifically tailored to the surgical instruments manufacturing sector.

The SIMAP members stressed the importance of internships and the necessity for students to undertake final year projects that address real-world problems within the surgical instruments industry, thus enhancing their employability.

GCWUS VC Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir committed to introducing the required courses at GCWUS and invited industry leaders to deliver motivational lectures to students. This initiative aims to foster a stronger connection between academic learning and industry demands.

This visit sets a precedent for future collaborations between GCWUS and SIMAP, paving the way for innovative solutions to the workforce challenges faced by Pakistan’s burgeoning surgical instruments industry. Both parties expressed optimism about the potential outcomes of this collaboration and reiterated their commitment to working together towards mutual goals of excellence in education and industrial advancement.