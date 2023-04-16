GCWUS employees from scale 1 to 4 get Eidi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Executive Body Alumni Association Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) distributed Eidi among employees from scale 1 to 4 at a ceremony held at Syndicate Room here on Sunday.

GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar thanked the Alumni Association Executive Body for increasing the happiness of junior employees in connection with Eidul Fitr.

On the occasion, GCWUS Alumni Association President Azhara Sibtain said that in the era of inflation, an effort had been made for junior employees so that they could be able to celebrate the happiness.

At the end of ceremony, GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, PresidentAlumni Association Azhra Sibtain and Finance Secretary Alumni Association Raheela Sohaildistributed Eid among all employees of scale 1 to 4.