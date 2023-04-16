UrduPoint.com

GCWUS Employees From Scale 1 To 4 Get Eidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

GCWUS employees from scale 1 to 4 get Eidi

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Executive Body Alumni Association Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) distributed Eidi among employees from scale 1 to 4 at a ceremony held at Syndicate Room here on Sunday.

GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar thanked the Alumni Association Executive Body for increasing the happiness of junior employees in connection with Eidul Fitr.

On the occasion, GCWUS Alumni Association President Azhara Sibtain said that in the era of inflation, an effort had been made for junior employees so that they could be able to celebrate the happiness.

At the end of ceremony, GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, PresidentAlumni Association Azhra Sibtain and Finance Secretary Alumni Association Raheela Sohaildistributed Eid among all employees of scale 1 to 4.

Related Topics

Sunday Government College Women University Sialkot All From

Recent Stories

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

8 minutes ago
 UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destinat ..

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..

53 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

53 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senat ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations

53 minutes ago
 Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin I ..

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin Islands

53 minutes ago
 DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 202 ..

DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 2023

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.