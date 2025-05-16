GCWUS Holds Ceremony On Youm-e-Tashakur
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A ceremony in connection with Youm-e-Tashakur was held at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) to pay tribute to the bravery of the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy.
According to GCWUS spokesperson, after Pakistan’s dignified and decisive victory in the recent Indo-Pakistan War, Youm-e-Tashakur was celebrated at GCWUS with full national spirit, great enthusiasm and love for the country.
The Youm-e-Tashakur celebrations began with a collective prayer for the security, progress and stability of the beloved homeland at the campus mosque after Fajr prayer.
The main ceremony was held in front of Munim-ud-Din Auditorium, which was presided over by Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir.
Chairpersons of all departments, deans, directors, teachers, administration and students participated in the ceremony with enthusiasm and expressed their profound love and devotion to the Pakistani armed forces.
The ceremony officially began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem.
A guard of honor was presented by the security department, after which VC GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir hoisted the national flag.
In her address on this occasion, the VC said that Pakistan is a country of an independent, dignified and determined nation, whose brave forces have once again thwarted the enemy's nefarious intentions and made the entire nation proud. She said that today, while expressing gratitude for this national victory, we have to keep alive the spirit of unity, togetherness and sacrifice so that Pakistan can be made a cradle of progress, prosperity and peace.
The auditorium resonated with the slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad", "Pak Army Zindabad" and "Nara-e-Takbir, Allahu Akbar".
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani lauds armed forces’ valor, nation’s unity on Youm-e-Tashakur2 minutes ago
-
GCWUS holds ceremony on Youm-e-Tashakur2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed at FIEDMC2 minutes ago
-
PTA crackdown against illegal tampering, cloning of mobile phone handsets2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet to meet on May 202 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting to address issue of out-of-school children12 minutes ago
-
One killed, 8 injured in Jamshoro road accident12 minutes ago
-
Youm-e Tashakur celebrated in Balochistan to pay tribute to armed forces12 minutes ago
-
Nation shown solidarity against Indian aggression: Karim22 minutes ago
-
University of Gwadar celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur with patriotic Zeal22 minutes ago
-
Pakistani forces broke enemy's pride once again made history: Education Minister22 minutes ago
-
Martyr's blood strengthens resolve; foes of Pakistan face humiliation: Barrister Danyal32 minutes ago