GCWUS Holds Ceremony On Youm-e-Tashakur

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A ceremony in connection with Youm-e-Tashakur was held at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) to pay tribute to the bravery of the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy.

According to GCWUS spokesperson, after Pakistan’s dignified and decisive victory in the recent Indo-Pakistan War, Youm-e-Tashakur was celebrated at GCWUS with full national spirit, great enthusiasm and love for the country.

The Youm-e-Tashakur celebrations began with a collective prayer for the security, progress and stability of the beloved homeland at the campus mosque after Fajr prayer.

The main ceremony was held in front of Munim-ud-Din Auditorium, which was presided over by Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir.

Chairpersons of all departments, deans, directors, teachers, administration and students participated in the ceremony with enthusiasm and expressed their profound love and devotion to the Pakistani armed forces.

The ceremony officially began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem.

A guard of honor was presented by the security department, after which VC GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir hoisted the national flag.

In her address on this occasion, the VC said that Pakistan is a country of an independent, dignified and determined nation, whose brave forces have once again thwarted the enemy's nefarious intentions and made the entire nation proud. She said that today, while expressing gratitude for this national victory, we have to keep alive the spirit of unity, togetherness and sacrifice so that Pakistan can be made a cradle of progress, prosperity and peace.

The auditorium resonated with the slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad", "Pak Army Zindabad" and "Nara-e-Takbir, Allahu Akbar".

