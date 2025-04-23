Open Menu

GCWUS Holds Earth Day Walk

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 03:20 PM

GCWUS holds earth day walk

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) An awareness walk was organized by the Environment Protection Society to mark Earth day here at Government College Women University Sialkot.

According to the spokesperson here on Wednesday,the walk,aimed to create awareness about environmental issues, such as pollution, increasing use of plastic, and lack of trees, was led by the Society In-charge Dr.

Shehla Andleeb and a large number of teachers, students participated.

Separately,saplings were planted in the admin block on the occasion to promote a green environment.

Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir called environmental awareness the most important need of the hour and said that the young generation urgently needs to conserve natural resources and follow the principles of sustainable development.

Recent Stories

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

3 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

15 hours ago
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

16 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

16 hours ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

16 hours ago
 Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of pol ..

Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

16 hours ago
 Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fe ..

Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears

16 hours ago
 Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade o ..

Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan