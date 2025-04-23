GCWUS Holds Earth Day Walk
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) An awareness walk was organized by the Environment Protection Society to mark Earth day here at Government College Women University Sialkot.
According to the spokesperson here on Wednesday,the walk,aimed to create awareness about environmental issues, such as pollution, increasing use of plastic, and lack of trees, was led by the Society In-charge Dr.
Shehla Andleeb and a large number of teachers, students participated.
Separately,saplings were planted in the admin block on the occasion to promote a green environment.
Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir called environmental awareness the most important need of the hour and said that the young generation urgently needs to conserve natural resources and follow the principles of sustainable development.
