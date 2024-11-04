Open Menu

GCWUS Holds Meeting With SBP And HBL Representatives

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 06:12 PM

GCWUS holds meeting with SBP and HBL representatives

An important meeting was held at the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) with representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Habib Bank Limited (HBL)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) An important meeting was held at the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) with representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Habib Bank Limited (HBL).

According to GCWUS, the focus of the meeting was on constructing and opening a new HBL branch at the Imam Bibi Campus of GCWUS. This initiative aims to provide seamless banking services for students, faculty, and staff. During this meeting, fruitful discussions also took place to develop solutions for easy online semester fee payments, ensuring convenience and accessibility for all students. The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor of GCWUS Prof.

Dr. Shazia Bashir, who, with her team consisting of the Treasurer, Registrar, Additional Director of Administration and Coordination, and Deputy Treasurer, showcased excellent pre-planning to cater to the financial needs of the university community.

VC GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir's proactive approach and commitment to introducing such impactful initiatives underscore her dedication to enhancing the infrastructure and services at GCWUS. This collaboration with HBL and the SBP marks a significant step forward in providing efficient financial solutions and support.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan HBL Government College Women University Sialkot All From Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

We will continue to support public welfare initiat ..

We will continue to support public welfare initiatives: Governor

3 minutes ago
 SME development plan to revitalize SMEDA approved

SME development plan to revitalize SMEDA approved

3 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting regarding municipal election

ADC chairs meeting regarding municipal election

3 minutes ago
 Capt (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao assume charge as DC K ..

Capt (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao assume charge as DC Khyber

3 minutes ago
 Pak Navy conducts successful flight test of indige ..

Pak Navy conducts successful flight test of indigenously developed ballistic mis ..

3 minutes ago
 PM apprises cabinet of his recent successful visit ..

PM apprises cabinet of his recent successful visits to KSA, Qatar

3 seconds ago
Education Ministry formally recognises donors, att ..

Education Ministry formally recognises donors, attached departments

4 seconds ago
 PITB’s e-FOAS to be implemented in Punjab Food A ..

PITB’s e-FOAS to be implemented in Punjab Food Authority, agreement signed

1 hour ago
 Registration for Livestock Card to begin from Nov ..

Registration for Livestock Card to begin from Nov 5

6 seconds ago
 Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan

Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan

3 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussion ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan