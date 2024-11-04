GCWUS holds meeting with SBP and HBL representatives

An important meeting was held at the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) with representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Habib Bank Limited (HBL)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) An important meeting was held at the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) with representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Habib Bank Limited (HBL).

According to GCWUS, the focus of the meeting was on constructing and opening a new HBL branch at the Imam Bibi Campus of GCWUS. This initiative aims to provide seamless banking services for students, faculty, and staff. During this meeting, fruitful discussions also took place to develop solutions for easy online semester fee payments, ensuring convenience and accessibility for all students. The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor of GCWUS Prof.

Dr. Shazia Bashir, who, with her team consisting of the Treasurer, Registrar, Additional Director of Administration and Coordination, and Deputy Treasurer, showcased excellent pre-planning to cater to the financial needs of the university community.

VC GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir's proactive approach and commitment to introducing such impactful initiatives underscore her dedication to enhancing the infrastructure and services at GCWUS. This collaboration with HBL and the SBP marks a significant step forward in providing efficient financial solutions and support.